Content and star power will co-exist: Sajid Nadiadwala

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala believes star power will continue to exist even in times of content driven cinema.Nadiadwala, who has backed both content and mass entertainers, said definition of stardom has changed over the period of time and stars can't afford to show "attitude and arrogance" now. "Today audience wants relaxed or chilled out guys. Ayushmann Khurrana is working big time, everybody is working. Look at every actor today, there is no extra charisma off-screen. If content is good and if you are nice with media and fans then you work. That time attitude and arrogance was there but that will not work today. "Undying fans were there earlier. People would die or jump off if an actor was unwell. Like in case of Amitabh Bachchan, people were mourning, going to temples praying for him. But today it is more about content," Nadiadwala said in a group interview here.The director, however, asserted the star system is not going to fade anytime soon. "Star power opened 'Mission Mangal'. There are on an average 225 films being made in a year in that 200 are content driven films and 25 are larger than life. But in that 200 films only ten of them work, what happens to 190 films? So when those ten kind of films work, people believe only those kind of films are working," the "Kick" director added.Nadiadwala was talking on the sidelines of the promotion of his next production "Chhichhore", directed by Nitesh Tiwari."We were discussing this film before 'Dangal'. He had narrated the idea to me earlier but he felt I would not like to make it as it is a small film. When Imtiaz Ali was making 'Highway' he too felt the same as they associate me with 'Housefull', 'Kick' or 'Baaghi' series, something that is larger than life. But I have immediately said yes to 'Highway' and 'Chhichhore' as I connected with the script."The film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Patreik Babbar among others, follows the journey of a group of friends from their college to middle-age life."'Chhichhore' is one of my most finest products till date. In films like this, you expect less but you get more. It is an underdog film. I am sure people will like it. This film is a gift to my kids," Nadiadwala said. The film is set to release on September 6.