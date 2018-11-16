Content, performances essential on digital platform: Pankaj Tripathi

By Komal Panchamatia Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Pankaj Tripathi, who has ventured into digital arena with "Sacred Games" and the upcoming series "Mirzapur", says though the reach of the medium is wider, it is tough to retain audiences' attention.Tripathi says one has to create content that is engaging and interesting to attain success. "There is an audience of all age groups watching web series. Audience is going for the content and performances and not just for an actor. In the digital space, it is easy to draw the attention of the audiences but they also get disconnected easily. If you are not engaging, they will just stop watching you," Tripathi told PTI. Tripathi will be seen playing a mafia don Kaleen Bhaiya in the Amazon Prime Video's show that revolves around guns and the politics of power. The milieu may seem similar to Anurag Kashyap's 2012 two-part gangster drama "Gangs Of Wasseypur" but Tripathi says there are no similarities between the two projects."I am an actor and I do my job to the best of my ability, it is up to the viewers to decide what they think of the comparisons. All I can say is, the plot is different. Also, there is no similarity between my characters -- Sultan and Kaleen," Tripathi said. In his last few releases including "Stree", "Fukrey Returns", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", Tripathi has essayed light-hearted characters but "Mirzapur" falls in the gritty space."I have vast experience in theatre and I know my craft well and how to get in from one character to another. Also, the writing was good so it makes work of an actor easy. "To do serious roles in a way is easy but to make people laugh is difficult. In comedy, it is all about timing, which can be tough."His character in Excel Entertainment production's is grey, but Tripathi has added elements of humour to it. "While doing comedy one develops the habit of adding humour. My character is serious but I have infused some humorous elements."The series, also featuring Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and others, starts streaming from Friday. PTI KKP BKBK