Continental enhances production of airbag control units in India

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Technology firm Continental Thursday said it has added a second assembly line at its Bangalore-based plant to manufacture airbag control units (ACUs) to cater to enhanced demand. The company has taken the step as airbag business in India is growing steadily and being driven by legislation and consumer organisations. "We are continuing to invest in India to support its growing market. With the increase in safety awareness and legislative norms in India, demand for safety technologies is at an all-time high," Continental Automotive India Managing Director Prashanth Doreswamy said in a statement. Continental is prepared to address this need, he added. "We are fully committed to making mobility safer in India, and to supporting OEMs in adopting technologies efficiently," Doreswamy added. The company said its first assembly line for ACUs started production in 2016 and is currently working at full capacity, supplying to domestic market and exporting to Japan and Thailand. "Adding the second production line will enhance our capacity significantly, which will help us meet the increasing requirements of more OEMs in India," the company's head of passive safety and sensorics business Sukhdeep Sandhu said. In November last year, the company had inaugurated two new lines for anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC) assembly at its plant in Gurgaon. Continental employs over 8,000 people across 15 locations in India. It has eight plants that cater to the market, and a technical centre that supports its global research and development (R&D) activities. PTI MSS ANSANS