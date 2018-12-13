Contract killer arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Dec 12 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly killing a 26-year-old woman after being hired by her husband, police said Wednesday. The accused, Deepak Panchal, was arrested near a soap factory in Loni. He was allegedly hired by Rinkoo alias Gyanesh to kill his wife, Kavita, as he had suspected him of infidelity, the police said. He was on the run while her husband Rinkoo and his one of his accomplice were arrested earlier, the police said. On November 27, Kavita came to her parental home in Sangam Vihar colony to attend the birthday party of her younger sister. According to the husband, when they were going back home at night on his bike, they stopped at a place where three masked robbers looted Rs 40,000 and ornaments of Kavita at gunpoint. When Kavita resisted the loot bid, Rinkoo had said the robbers fired two gunshots at her and fled from the spot, the police said. Police have recovered one countrymade pistol, two two cartridges from his possession PTI CORRHMB