Contractor booked for blast near Wardha ammunition depot that killed 6

Nagpur (Maha), Nov 28 (PTI) A contractor was booked for culpable homicide in connection with an explosion near the Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) in Maharashtra's Wardha district last week in which six people were killed, police said Wednesday.The blast took place at the explosive demolition ground near the depot at Pulgaon town in Wardha on November 20, when around 10 to 15 contract labourers were unloading the ammunition for disposal. Ten people were also injured in the mishap.The ground near the depot was given to the Ordnance Factory, Khamaria (in Madhya Pradesh) for demolition activities, a Defence official had said earlier.The contract for work at the site was given to Chandak Constructions, Wardha's Additional Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingle said. A case was registered at the Deori police station against contractor Shankar Chandak based on statements of the injured persons and those presentat the site at the time of the incident, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.Offences were registered earlier this week against the contractor under IndianPenal Code Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).A search was on for the accused, who was on the run, he said.Following the mishap, the state government had announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to those who were seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries in the incident.State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that a committee would inquire into the incident and submit a report within one month. PTI CLS GK SOM CK