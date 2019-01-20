Contractual sanitation worker dies inside drain

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A 37-year-old contractual sanitation worker suffocated to death after he got trapped inside an underground drain while cleaning it in north Delhi's Wazirabad area on Sunday, police said. Officials of Wazirabad police station were informed about the incident around 3 pm, they added. The sanitation worker has been identified as Kishan, a resident of Shri Ram JJ cluster, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said. Teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Fire Services were deployed to locate the body, police said. The body has been pulled out, they said. Investigations revealed that Kishan, along with several other workers, was hired by a contractor to clean the Wazirabad drain. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wazirabad police station and efforts are on to trace the contractor, police said. PTI SLB/AMP SMNSMN