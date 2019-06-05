'Controlled explosion' on Bond 25 set injures crew member

London, Jun 5 (PTI) A crew member was injured after a "controlled explosion" on the sets of Bond 25 damaged the film's stage.Filming was underway at the Britain's iconic Pinewood Studios when the incident happened on Tuesday.The official Twitter handle of James Bond said, "During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage.""There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury," it added.The film has been plagued by multiple problems since the start.Actor Daniel Craig, who is returning as the famed British spy for fifth and final time, recently suffered an injury during the film's shooting in Jamaica. He is recuperating after undergoing a minor ankle surgery.The new film in the Bond franchise was previously set to be directed by Danny Boyle with a release date of November 8, 2019.After Boyle dropped out of the project over "creative differences", along with frequent collaborator, screenwriter John Hodge, the film's release date was moved to February 14, 2020.Cary Joji Fukunaga is now attached as director, with Scott Z Burns hired by MGM studio to pen a new script. Neal Purvis and Robert Wade have already drafted a version of the script but it is being reported that the studio is unhappy with their story.Recently, "Fleabag" creator-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge came on board the movie to "polish" the script of Bond 25.The release of the film was recently pushed to April 8, 2020. PTI RB RB