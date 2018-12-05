Controversy over rally by RSS-affiliated outfit in JNU, Students union lodges complaint

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) An RSS-affiliated outfit on Wednesday took out a rally in the JNU campus to campaign for a religious conclave by the VHP on December 9, triggering a controversy as the university students union filed a complaint with the vice-chancellor alleging that the event was organised without permission and the "security breach" had put at risk students' safety. RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) organised the rally in the campus on Wednesday, sources said. Without naming the outfit, the Left-dominated Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union in its complaint alleged that the rally was organised with saffron flags and communal slogans were raised which created an atmosphere of fear on campus. It demanded action against those who participated in the rally and also against the security officers, accusing them of laxity.University administration sources said a report has been sought from the chief security officer in the matter.Saurabh Sharma of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyaarthi Parishad defended the rally saying, "If any group is taking out a Ram Sankalp Yatra, it's their democratic right and their freedom."A video shared by the JNUSU showed trucks, cars and motorycycles moving in the campus and campaigning for the upcoming 'dharma sansad' at the Ramlila Maidan, just days before the start of the winter session of Parliament. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which had demanded that the government bring an ordinance to build Ram temple at Ayodhya, is organising the conclave with an aim to pressure on parties to address the issue. The JNUSU said, "It has come to our notice that in the morning between 9 am to 10 am, a group of outsiders in trucks, cars and motorcycles illegally entered JNU campus forcing themselves through Saraswatipuram gate breaching the security." The JNUSU is "appalled and taken aback" by the "lackadaisical attitude" of JNU security whose budget has been increased by 89 per cent in past two years, it said. The JNU administration spends Rs 17 crore on security with major portion of money being given to G4S security agency which is in charge of campus security. However, the attitude and response of JNU security and G4S raises concern about their efficiency and commitment to keep campus and its community members safe, the union said. "We were told by the security personnel that there was no prior permission for such rally organised by these outsiders in the campus who with saffron flags were vitiating the campus environment with communal slogans and were instigating an atmosphere of fear and violence. "However, the security department has no know how about the incident about how, who, why and when did this security breach happened jeopardising 15,000 residents safety and security in campus," the JNUSU said in its complaint The nearest police station Vasant Kunj North was not informed about this major security breach which created an "atmosphere of fear and insecurity" among 15,000 plus residents of JNU students, teachers, staff, officers, workers and others. "JNUSU is worried about the state of affairs and appalled at the response and action JNU security and G4S have taken as fortunately no untoward incident happened with this group of outsiders barged into JNU campus disrupting the peace and security of campus," it said in their complaint. The JNU security and G4S should have immediately informed the local police station, it said. "However, it is unfortunate that the administration which penalises and punishes students, teachers and karmacharis for peaceful and democratic protest against anti-student, anti-teacher and anti-worker policies has shown complete spinelessness in dealing with such big security breach," it said. The JNUSU demanded that the university administration should file a case against the "intruders who intimidated and created an environment of fear in campus". The JNUSU also demanded action against the security agency and the chief security officer of the varsity for their alleged "incompetent and irresponsible response" towards the morning incident. The JNUSU also staged a protest against the incident. PTI SLB JTR RT