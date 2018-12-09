Conversations about 'Lizzie McGuire' revival are on, says Hilary Duff

Los Angeles, Dec 9 (PTI) Actor Hilary Duff has said there have been "conversations" regarding a reboot of her beloved Disney show "Lizzie McGuire".The 31-year-old actor hinted at the revival saying the talks are in nascent stages and nothing has been finalised as of now. "There's been some conversations. It's definitely not a go. I don't want to get everyone wild talking about it," Duff told Entertainment Tonight.The Disney Channel series ran from January 2001 to February 2004.Duff said she still very much loves her character as she believes that Lizzie played an important part in many girls' lives. "I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing, she said.When asked where her character would be in the present day, Duff said, Theres been lots of conversations about that, adding, Im racking my brain. I dont think shes a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon. PTI RB SHDSHD