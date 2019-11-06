Converting stubble into CNG using technology commercially viable: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that it was commercially viable to convert stubble into compressed natural gas (CNG) using technology, a move which will provide jobs and additional income to farmers besides reducing air pollution. After a meeting with some experts on the matter, the chief minister said the move would require all governments to come together and work jointly. Last week, a public health emergency had been declared in Delhi-NCR following an alarming level of pollution which the AAP government said was because of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. "I had several meetings today with experts. It is technologically and commercially possible to convert stubble into CNG. This will provide jobs, additional income to farmers and solve our annual problem of pollution. However, it requires all governments to come together and work on this," Kejriwal said in a tweet. On November 2, Keriwal had written to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking his intervention into pollution-related problems and work on a concrete plan to deal with the issue of stubble burning. PTI BUN SMN