Convict in 1984 anti-Sikh riots assaulted by BJP MLA on court premises

(Eds: With more info) New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) One of the convicts in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case was Thursday assaulted by BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Patiala House Courts moments after a court reserved its order on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to two persons for killing two men. The convicts were being taken by policemen to the lock up on the premises where Tihar or other jail inmates are kept when they are brought for court hearings. Sirsa and his supporters, who claimed to have come in the solidarity with the victims of the riots and their families, had gathered around the courtroom and while both the convicts -- Naresh Sherawat and Yashpal Singh -- were taken out after the court hearing, the BJP leader barged into the police ring around the duo and slapped Yashpal. The police personnel were quick to separate the convicts from Sirsa and his supporters. However, both the sides hurled abuses at each other. Thereafter, more police personnel were called in and the convicts were taken to the lock up in their presence. Sirsa filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station alleging some "unknown persons(hooligans) abused" Sikhs and threatened him. "Its been 34 years. Sikhs await justice. Goons of @INCIndia rub salts on our injuries and threaten us of repeating #1984SikhGenocide. We will not tolerate injustice anymore. I have filed a criminal complaint against the goon elements present in Delhi Patiala Court today(sic)," he tweeted later. Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who appeared for the victims, condemned the incident, saying "these kinds of incidents are likely to adversely affect the case of the victim. Everyone should control their emotions and maintain peace within the court premises". Both the convicts were taken into the custody on Wednesday after the Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey held them guilty of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in Mahipalpur area of South Delhi during the riots. The court Thursday heard the arguments on the quantum of the punishment for both the convicts and reserved its order for November 20. PTI UK SA VIT GVS