Conviction rate of IPC crimes stands at an average of 46 per cent: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The conviction rate of crimes under the Indian Penal Code in the country stands at an average of around 46 per cent, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said in Rajya Sabha.Replying to a written question, Ahir said as per the latest published report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the conviction rate of IPC crimes at the national level in 2014 was 45.1 per cent, 46.9 per cent in 2015 and 46.8 per cent in 2016.The union minister of state for home said the reasons behind acquittals may include non-cooperation of public, difficulties in getting independent witnesses, lacunae in investigation, witnessed turning hostile, delay in forensic reports. PTI ACB ACB ANBANB