Cool, bright Sunday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, March 10 (PTI) It was a cool, bright Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 10.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office said.The sky is likely to remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.The humidity at 8.30 am was 73 per cent, said a MeT department official.Saturday's maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 26.5 and 12.6 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI VIT RHL