'Coolie No 1' to release on May 1, 2020

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer "Coolie No 1" is set to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.Varun took to Twitter to make the announcement Wednesday."Aaj ka Din, Agle Saal. Aega Coolie No 1 - Hoga Kamaal! (This day, next year. Coolie No 1 will be here. It will be wonderful)"'Coolie No 1' releases on May 1, 2020 #DavidDhawan #SaraAliKhan @vashubhagnani @poojafilms #1YearForCoolieNo1 #LabourDay," he tweeted.The actor also shared the photograph of his coolie badge that read: "W. RLY. No 1 Licensed Porter"."Coolie No 1" is an adaptation of the original of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. It was directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan.David is returning to direct the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 hit comedy.Varun's last release was "Kalank", whereas Sara was last seen in 2018's "Simmba". PTI RDSRDS