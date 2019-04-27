Cooperative banks directed to not grant loans to farmers: Javadekar

Jodhpur, Apr 27 (PTI) Union minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday alleged that cooperative banks in Rajasthan have been directed not to grant loans to farmers. He said the cooperative banks have not been compensated for farm loan waiver so they have no money to grant further loans to the farmers. Replying to allegations levelled by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that the central government has not provided money to the state, he said no letter has so far been written to the Centre by the Congress government seeking funds to compensate the nationalised banks for farm loan waivers. He said many BJP-ruled states have arranged funds on their own for loan waiver. The BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge alleged that all the development projects initiated by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje in the state have been stalled by the Congress government. PTI CORR SNESNE