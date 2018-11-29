Cop booked for bribe in Poonch

Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) A policeman has been booked by Anti Corruption Burau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 1.5 lakh from a person in Poonch district, officials said Thursday.The complainant, Abdul Majeed, recently approached the ACB and alleged that policeman Abdul Gaffar has demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for "adjustment" of some close relatives of the complainant in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district, they said.A case was registered and during the investigation the charges against Gaffar were found true, they said, adding a case has been registered against him.PTI AB RCJ