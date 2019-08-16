Cop shoots himself dead in Ghaizabad

Ghaizabad, Aug 16 (PTI) A sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service revolver at his residence here on Friday, police said. Madhup Singh, posted as a senior sub-inspector at Baleni police station in Baghpat district, had gone to drop his child to school in the morning, Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said. After coming back home at Sanjay Nagar colony in Kavi Nagar area, Singh received a phone call and was having a heated argument with the caller. He shot himself with his service revolver after the call, Kumar said. Police reached the spot after getting information from his wife and found Singh's body lying in pool of blood on his bed, the SP said. The case is being probed from various angles to ascertain the motive behind the incident, the officer said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR ABNHMB