Cop shot at by militants in J-K

Srinagar, Mar 22 (PTI) Militants shot at and injured a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.The injured cop, Arshid Ahmad, was rushed to a hospital, they said. "Terrorists opened fire on a police official near Court Road at New Townhall in Anantnag district," a police spokesman said.He said local police unit visited the spot and is investigating the incident. A case has been registered in this regard, police added. PTI MIJ SRY

