Cop suspended for taking bribe in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A police outpost incharge in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has been suspended for taking a bribe, an official said on Friday. A video of Bairpur police outpost incharge Sultan Singh taking the bribe had also gone viral on social media, prompting SP Yamuna Prasad to order a probe by Circle Officer of the area. The action was taken against Singh on Thursday after the charges against him were found true, the SP said.