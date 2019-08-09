Cop suspended for taking bribe in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A police outpost incharge in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district was suspended on Thursday for taking a bribe, an official said on Thursday. A video of Bairpur police outpost incharge Sultan Singh taking the bribe had also gone viral on social media, prompting SP Yamuna Prasad to order a probe by Circle Officer of the area. The action was taken against Singh after the charges against him were found true, the SP said. PTI CORR ABN CK