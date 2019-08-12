Cop who refused FIR in theft case suspended: Noida SSP

Noida (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A sub-inspector incharge of a police post here was suspended on Monday for dereliction of duty over a theft complaint, officials said.A resident of Sector 122 had approached the Parthala police post on August 9 to get an FIR registered, alleging a theft amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh from his house, a senior officer said."Sub-inspector Prem Giri did not lodge the complaint despite the complainant giving a written complaint as well as CCTV footage of the incident," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said."The SI did not inspect the theft site, did not inform his seniors of the matter and did not proceed paper work for filing FIR despite so much freedom for registering FIR," he said.When the matter reached the SSP through social media, an inquiry was held and the sub-inspector concerned suspended."He failed in carrying out his responsibilities as a policeman, highly lackadaisical and indisciplined in his approach to work," Krishna said.He said an FIR in the theft case has been lodged now and probe is underway."Efforts are on to make policing in Noida, Greater Noida more citizen-friendly and we are ensuring that each complaint is looked into. Filing FIRs has been made easier," the district police chief said. PTI KIS KJKJ