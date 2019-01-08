Copper futures down 0.21% on global cues, low demand

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Amid a weak trend overseas, copper prices fell 0.21 per cent to Rs 408.90 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as participants trimmed bets.Moreover, muted demand from consuming industries in the spot market weighed on prices.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February was trading lower by 85 paise, of 0.21 per cent, to Rs 408.90 per kg, in a business turnover of 2,253 lots.Analysts said cutting down of bets by participants in line with weak overseas trends and low demand at the domestic physical market kept pressure on copper futures here. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI