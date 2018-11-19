Copper futures down 0.59 per cent on profit-booking

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Copper prices dipped by 0.59 per cent to Rs 440.35 per kg in futures trade on Monday as participants booked profits at prevailing levels amid easing demand at the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in current month was trading lower by Rs 2.60, or 0.59 per cent at Rs 440.35 per kg in a business turnover of 1,140 lots. Marketmen said besides profit-booking by speculators,fall in demand from consuming industries in the physical market, mainly led to the decline in copper prices at futures trade here. PTI SUN ADIADI