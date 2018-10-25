Copper futures down 0.78% on profit-booking

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Copper prices eased by 0.78 per cent to Rs 444.40 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators booked profits amid negative global cues.Copper for delivery in November was trading lower by Rs 3.50, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 444.40 per kg in a business turnover of 14,391 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.Analysts said trimming of positions by participants to book profits at current levels and weak global cues led to the fall in copper futures. PTI SUN SUN BALBAL