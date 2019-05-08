scorecardresearch
Copper futures edge up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Copper prices edged higher 0.62 per cent at Rs 433.05 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators raised their positions amid pick-up in demand at the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June contracts rose by Rs 2.65, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 433.05 per kg in a business turnover of 15,163 lots. Analysts said firm trend in base metals at the physical markets mainly led to rise in copper prices here. PTI ADI SHWSHW

