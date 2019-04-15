Copper futures fall 0.48% on profit booking, subdued demand

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Copper futures traded lower by 0.48 per cent at Rs 448.90 per kg Monday as speculators offloaded their bets to book profits. Besides, subdued demand at the domestic spot market further pushed down metal prices here. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April shed Rs 2.15, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 448.90 per kg in a business turnover of 11,940 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in copper prices to offloading of positions by participants amid muted demand at the domestic spot market. PTI SHW RVKRVK