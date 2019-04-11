Copper futures fall 0.78 pc as speculators trim bets

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Copper futures traded 0.78 per cent lower at Rs 444.20 per kg Thursday as speculators off-loaded bets to book profits. Furthermore, subdued demand at domestic spot market pushed down metal prices here. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in the current month shed Rs 3.50, or 0.78 per cent, at Rs 444.20 per kg in a business turnover of 12,144 lots. Analysts attributed the fall to off-loading of positions by participants amid muted demand at the domestic spot market. PTI ADI SHWSHW