Copper futures gain 0.69% on positive global cues

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Tracking positive global cues, copper prices edged higher by 0.69 per cent to Rs 417.05 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as participants raised bets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February was up by Rs 2.85, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 417.05 per kg in business turnover of 18,235 lots. Likewise, the metal for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 2.35, or 0.50 per cent, to Rs 462.10 per kg in 102 lots. Analysts said firm trend overseas and pick up in demand in the spot market mainly led to the rise in copper prices in futures trade. PTI ADI RVKRVK