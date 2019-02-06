Copper futures marginally up on global cues

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Copper futures rose 0.77 per cent in futures trade Wednesday as participants raised bets amid firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 3.45, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 454.20 per kg. It clocked a business turnover of 2,940 lots. Analysts said besides firm trend overseas, pick-up in demand in the spot market mainly led to rise in copper prices at futures trade. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW