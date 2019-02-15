Copper futures marginally up on global cues

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Tracking a firm trend in base metals overseas, copper prices were marginally up 0.02 per cent to Rs 435.15 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators built up fresh positions. Besides, pick up in demand from consuming industries at the domestic spot market also supported copper prices. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February was trading higher by 10 paise, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 435.15 per kg in a business turnover of 533 lots. Analysts said a firm trend in the base metals pack at the London Metal Exchange (LME) amid stronger sentiment on better-than-expected Chinese trade data and a potential resolution of US-China trade talks influenced copper prices at futures trade here. PTI SUN RUJ RVKRVK