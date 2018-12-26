scorecardresearch
Copper futures rise 0.29 pc on global cues, spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Copper futures traded higher at Rs 416.50 per kg Wednesday on the back of firm global cues amid pick-up in domestic demand at the spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February rose by Rs 1.20, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 416.50 per kg in a business turnover of 17,338 lots.Market analysts said besides increased demand from consuming industries, a firm trend in base metals in global market, mainly influenced copper prices at futures trade. PTI SHW RUJ ANU

