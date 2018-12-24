Copper futures rise 0.29 pc on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Copper prices were up 0.29 per cent at Rs 418.55 per kg in futures trade Monday on speculative buying amid a firm trend at spot markets amid positive global cues. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February rose by Rs 1.20, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 418.55 per kg in a business turnover of 1,205 lots. Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants following pick up in demand from consuming industries at the domestic spot market and a firm trend in base metals overseas, mainly led to the rise in copper prices in futures trade. PTI SUN ANSANS