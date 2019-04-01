Copper futures rise 0.75% on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Copper futures traded higher at Rs 454.45 per kg Monday on the back of firm global cues amid a pick-up in domestic demand at the spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April contracts rose by Rs 3.40, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 454.45 per kg in a business turnover of 13,893 lots. Market analysts said besides increased demand from consuming industries, a firm trend in base metals at global market mainly influenced copper prices at futures trade here. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW