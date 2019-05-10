Copper futures rise on firm spot demand

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Copper futures traded 0.07 per cent higher at Rs 432.50 per kg Friday as participants raised their bets on rising demand at the domestic spot markets amid a firm trend. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June traded higher by 50 paise, or 0.07 per cent, at Rs 432.50 per kg in a business turnover of 15,830 lots. Besides increased demand from consuming industries, a firm trend in base metals in global markets influenced copper prices, market analysts said. PTI ADI RVKRVK