Copper futures rise on global cues, spot demand

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Copper futures traded 0.29 per cent higher at Rs 440.05 per kg Tuesday on the back of firm global cues amid pick up in domestic demand at the spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in current month traded higher by Rs 1.30, or 0.29 per cent, to quote at Rs 440.05 per kg in a business turnover of 268 lots. Market analysts said besides increased demand from consuming industries, a firm trend in base metals in global market, mainly influenced copper prices at futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI