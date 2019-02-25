Copper futures rise on global cues, spot demand

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Tracking gains in base metals overseas, copper prices rose 0.10 per cent to Rs 465.80 per kg in futures trade Monday as traders enlarged their bets.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in far-month April traded higher by 45 paise, or 0.10 per cent, at Rs 465.80 per kg, in a business turnover of 335 lots. The metal for delivery this month moved up 5 paise, or 0.01 per cent, to trade at Rs 462.40 per kg in 1,256 lots. Globally, copper for three-month delivery on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1.6 per cent to USD 6,478 on Friday, its highest since July as inventories tumbled and investors bet on a US-China trade deal. Analysts said apart from a firming trend in copper and other base metals at the LME, pick up in demand at the domestic markets supported the upside. PTI SUN ADIADI