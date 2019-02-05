Copper futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Copper was up 0.55 per cent to Rs 446.50 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators raised their positions amid pick up in demand at the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 2.45, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 446.50 per kg in a business turnover of 12,129 lots. Likewise, the metal for delivery in April edged up by Rs 1.35, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 450.65 per kg in 3,014 lots. Analysts said, a firm trend in base metals at the physical markets mainly pushed copper prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW