Copper futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Tracking gains in base metals at the domestic spot markets, copper prices rose 0.12 per cent to Rs 450.70 per kg in futures trade Monday.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April traded higher by 55 paise, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 450.70 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,068 lots.Analysts said rising physical demand at the domestic spot market supported the upside but a weak trend overseas capped the rise. PTI SUN ADIADI