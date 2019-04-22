Copper futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Copper futures rose by Rs 1.95 to Rs 454.75 per kg Monday amid pick up in domestic demand at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June rose by Rs 1.95, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 454.75 per kg in a business turnover of 2,397 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in April was trading higher by 0.41 per cent at Rs 449.85 per kg in a business turnover of 11,053 lots. Increase in demand from consuming industries mainly influenced copper prices here, market analysts said. PTI RUJ SHWSHW