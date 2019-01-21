Copper futures slide 0.13 pc on low demand

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Copper prices fell 0.13 per cent to Rs 428.80 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators reduced their exposure amid easing demand in the spot market. However, a firm trend in the base metals pack led by copper, restricted the losses. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February declined by 55 paise, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 428.80 per kg in business turnover of 2,973 lots. Analysts said participants trimmed their positions owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical markets. At the London Metal Exchange, three-month copper gained 1.0 per cent to USD 6,052 per tonne after touching USD 6,071, its highest since December 28 on easing US-China trade tensions. PTI SUN RUJ RVKRVK