Copper futures slide 0.87% on profit booking

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Copper prices moved down by 0.87 per cent to Rs 431.05 per kg in futures trading as speculators booked profits amid easing demand from consuming industries in the spot market. However, firm trend overseas capped the fall. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November declined by Rs 3.80, or 0.87 per cent to Rs 431.05 per kg in business turnover of 1,512 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in February was trading lower by Rs 3.70, or 0.84 per cent to Rs 438.70 per kg in 529 lots. Analysts said besides profit-booking by participants, easing demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly weighed on copper prices at futures trade here but a firm trend overseas capped the slide. Globally, copper for delivery in three-month climbed 0.4 per cent to USD 6,225 a tonne, extending a 1.3 per cent jump from the previous session. PTI ADIADI