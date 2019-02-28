Copper futures slip 0.39% on weak global sentiment

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Copper prices drifted lower by0.39 per cent to Rs 467.20 per kg in futures trading on Thursday after speculators cut down their holdings, taking weak cues from global markets and subdued demand at the domestic markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 1.85, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 467.20 per kg in a business volume of 657 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in current month shed Rs 1.25, or 0.27 per cent, to trade at Rs 463.45 per kg in 977 lots. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper fell 0.10 per cent to end at USD 6,490 per tonne on Wednesdayas funds booked after prices. PTI SUN ADIADI