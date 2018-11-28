Copper futures up 0.47% on spot cues

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Copper prices edged higher by 0.47 per cent to Rs 426.80 per kg in futures market Wednesday as speculators built up fresh positions following pick-up in demand at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for November rose by Rs 2, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 426.80 per kg in business turnover of 6191 lots. Similarly, the metal for February was trading higher by Rs 1.95, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 434.10 per kg in 651 lots. Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to up-tick in demand from consuming industries in the spot market, mainly influenced copper prices. PTI KPS DPL SDG SHWSHW