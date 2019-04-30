Copper futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Copper prices rose 0.07 per cent to Rs 445.30 per kg in futures trade Tuesday after participants enlarged their positions amid a pick-up in demand at the domestic spot market. At the Multi commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April was trading higher by 30 paise, or 0.07 per cent to Rs 445.30 per kg in a business turnover of 3,955 lots. The metal for delivery in June contracts, however, traded lower by 5 paise, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 449.85 per kg in 9,299 lots. Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by a pick-up in demand at the domestic spot market. PTI ADI SHWSHW