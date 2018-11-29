Copper, nickel slide on low demand

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Prices of copper and nickel traded lower by Rs 2 per kg at the local market Thursday. Traders attributed the slide in the prices on easing demand from consuming industries. In the national capital, copper mixed scrap and nickel plate (4x4) were down by Rs 2 each to Rs 416 and Rs 878 per kg respectively. Following are Thursday's metal rates (in Rs per kg): Zinc ingot Rs 230, nickel plate (4x4) Rs 878, gun metal scrap Rs 227, bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 416, chadri deshi Rs 295. Lead ingot Rs 145, lead imported Rs 150, aluminium ingots Rs 156, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 145, aluminium wire scrap Rs 1,150 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 164. PTI KPS DPL SDG HRS ADIADI