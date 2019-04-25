Copper softens on weak domestic demand

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Copper prices moved down by 0.39 per cent to Rs 449.25 per kg as speculators cut down their holdings amid a weak trend in base metals at the domestic market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper to be delivered in April eased by Rs 1.75, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 449.25 per kg in a business turnover of 10,412 lots. Analysts said subdued demand at domestic physical market led to the fall in copper prices at futures trade here. PTI SHW RVKRVK