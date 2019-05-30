scorecardresearch
Copper softens on weak global cues

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Copper futures fell 0.22 per cent to Rs 410.35 per kg in futures trade Thursday after speculators trimmed positions in tandem with a weak trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June contracts declined by Rs 2.85, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 410.35 per kg in a business turnover of 25,090 lots. The metal recorded a slide of 0.38 per cent at USD 265.40 on the COMEX. Traders said, off-loading of positions by speculators amid weak global cues led to fall in copper prices at futures trade. PTI ADI SHWSHW

