scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Copper softens on weak global cues

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Copper futures fell 0.63 per cent to Rs 404.40 per kg in futures trade Monday after speculators trimmed positions on a weak global trend. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in current month declined by Rs 2.55, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 404.40 per kg in a business turnover of 28,810 lots. The metal recorded a slide of 0.57 per cent at USD 262.50 per pound at the COMEX. Traders said, off-loading of positions by speculators amid weak global cues led to fall in copper prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos