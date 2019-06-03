Copper softens on weak global cues

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Copper futures fell 0.63 per cent to Rs 404.40 per kg in futures trade Monday after speculators trimmed positions on a weak global trend. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in current month declined by Rs 2.55, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 404.40 per kg in a business turnover of 28,810 lots. The metal recorded a slide of 0.57 per cent at USD 262.50 per pound at the COMEX. Traders said, off-loading of positions by speculators amid weak global cues led to fall in copper prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW