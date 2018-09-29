Copper strengthens on increased demand

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Copper prices advanced by Rs 2 per kg at the non-ferrous metals market Saturday on the back of pick-up in demand from consuming industries. Traders said rising demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market, kept copper prices higher. In the national capital, copper mixed scrap strengthened by Rs 2 to Rs 447 per kg. Following are today's metal rates (in Rs per kg): Zinc ingot Rs 145-151, nickel plate (4x4) Rs 942-944, gun metal scrap Rs 227, bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 447, chadri deshi Rs 295. Lead ingot Rs 148, lead imported Rs 155, aluminium ingots Rs 170, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 166, aluminium wire scrap Rs 166 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 164. PTI SUN KPS SHWSHW