Copra Kozhikode rebounds in lacklustre trade

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Copra office kozhikode rebounded in an otherwise lacklustre spices market here today following fresh demand from stockists and retailers amid good export offtake.

Rest all other spices maintained a steady trend in the absence of necessary buying activity.

Copra office kozhikode regained by Rs 100 per quintal to Rs 14,200 from Wednesdays closing level of Rs 14,100.

Following are todays closing rates (in Rs with previous rates in brackets):

Black pepper (per kg) 410/490 (410/490), ginger unbleached (per kg) 125 (125), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 14,300 (14,300), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 14,200 (14,100), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 16,800 (16,800), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 15,800 (15,800). PTI BPD ANS ANS -